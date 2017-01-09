Britney Spears & Rumored Boyfriend Sam Asghari Are Totally in 'Puppy Love'

Britney Spears and her rumored boyfriend Sam Asghari are too cute!

The 35-year-old performer took to her Instagram to share another adorable photo of the couple together.

In the pic, Brit and Sam are cuddled up and both have the Snapchat puppy filter on their face!

Britney first met Sam the set of her latest music video for her song “Slumber Party.”

The two haven’t spilled on their relationship status just yet but they’ve been spotted on a few quiet dates and even spent New Year’s Eve together!

Check out their cute snap below…