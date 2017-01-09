Carrie Fisher's Cause of Death Listed as 'Cardiac Arrest/Deferred' on Death Certificate

Carrie Fisher‘s cause of death is still considered a mystery to the medical community.

On her death certificate, the 60-year-old actress’ cause of death has been listed as cardiac arrest/deferred, which means more testing is needed to determine exactly why she had a medical emergency on that United flight, TMZ reports.

Toxicology tests have also been performed to see if any drugs or medications could have contributed to her cardiac arrest.

As of last week, Carrie‘s autopsy and toxicology reports had been put on a security hold.

Our continued thoughts are with Carrie‘s loved ones during this time.