Cate Blanchett Makes Broadway Debut With 'The Present'

Cate Blanchett is officially a Broadway star!

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actress stepped out for the opening night party of Sydney Theatre Company’s production of The Present held at Bryant Park Grill on Sunday (January 8) in New York City.

The Present is based on Anton Chekhov‘s first play Platonov and is newly adapted by Cate‘s husband Andrew Upton, who joined her at the event.

Also in attendance were Cate‘s Australian co-star Richard Roxburgh, director John Crowley, and the theater company’s artistic director Kip Williams.

In the play, Cate portrays Anna Petrovna, one of the women in love with schoolmaster Mikhail Platonov (Richard).

The Present will run until March 15.

