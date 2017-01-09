Celebs React to Trump Calling Meryl Streep 'Over-Rated'

So many celebs are speaking out after Donald Trump took to Twitter to call Meryl Streep an “over-rated” actress following her speech at the 2017 Golden Globes.

The legendary actress, who was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the event, called out the President-elect for mocking a disabled reporter and she called it the most memorable performance of the past year.

Donald said that Meryl, a three-time Oscar winner, is “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and suggested that he should not be attacked by someone who does not know him personally.

Celebs like Emmy Rossum, Chelsea Handler, and more have reacted to the future politician’s tweets. Read below.

The president elect is tweeting about reality stars and actors. Don't you have a JOB TO DO? — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 9, 2017 The reality of our next prez tweeting about actors and reality shows ratings has turned this whole thing into a reality show. #growapair — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 9, 2017

