Celebs React to Trump Calling Meryl Streep 'Over-Rated'
So many celebs are speaking out after Donald Trump took to Twitter to call Meryl Streep an “over-rated” actress following her speech at the 2017 Golden Globes.
The legendary actress, who was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the event, called out the President-elect for mocking a disabled reporter and she called it the most memorable performance of the past year.
Donald said that Meryl, a three-time Oscar winner, is “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and suggested that he should not be attacked by someone who does not know him personally.
Celebs like Emmy Rossum, Chelsea Handler, and more have reacted to the future politician’s tweets. Read below.
The president elect is tweeting about reality stars and actors. Don't you have a JOB TO DO?
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 9, 2017
The reality of our next prez tweeting about actors and reality shows ratings has turned this whole thing into a reality show. #growapair
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 9, 2017
What a cry baby 😫😂 https://t.co/lg22jBcFTu
— Ashley Madekwe (@smashleybell) January 9, 2017
Also overrated:
-Michael Jordan
-Serena Williams
-Pele'
-FDR
-Baryshnikov
-Arthur Miller
-Gahndi
-Einstein
-Amelia Earhart
-Shakespeare
— steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) January 9, 2017
At some point (in a week) you're gonna have to stop googling yourself and run the free world. sad https://t.co/81uIOD8JcL
— lily allen (@lilyallen) January 9, 2017
I simply can not believe my country "chose" you. I can not believe that you will hold the highest office. You amaze me in the worst way. https://t.co/yRzlfKsrfB
— Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) January 9, 2017
Good to know where your attention is being paid. Oh and Meryl Streep is brilliant. And you know it. Lying petulant child. https://t.co/yRzlfKsrfB
— Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) January 9, 2017
#DonaldTrump wants to weaken our democracy and aid nefarious allies around the world for profit. Everything else is a distraction.
— ERIC BALFOUR (@ERICBALFOUR) January 9, 2017
I don't find her acting overrated at all. Humanity at its best last night coming from one of the finest storytellers of our time. https://t.co/vqrDZbzFFb
— Gabriel Macht (@GabrielMacht) January 9, 2017
She is over rated as an actress like Michael Jordon is over rated as a basketball player or Sully as a pilot or Ted Williams at baseball. https://t.co/yDfkSVgBHH
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 9, 2017
for the love of god and our country, and meryl freaking streep, PLEASE DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/yqKo5hJN8e
— Katie Aselton (@duplaselton) January 9, 2017
Ok, but, I mean all those oscars …..NVM. Distracted again. https://t.co/l4zt9WIrVn
— Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) January 9, 2017
Didn't think it was possible to dislike Trump any more than I already do, until he called Meryl Streep "overrated"…
😑😑😑
— Greyson Chance (@greysonchance) January 9, 2017
Trump's response to Meryl Streep–childish, churlish, petulant–is exactly why most Americans fear his presidency. Emtoionally unqualified.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 9, 2017
A bigger man would own his mistake and apologize for mocking him. A better president would take criticism without name calling on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/bKTfW0OcnD
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 9, 2017
Donald, we all saw you mock that disabled reporter. You also mocked Marlee Matlin as "retarded." Just admit you're a bully–and a liar. pic.twitter.com/xaw98h7DnT
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 9, 2017
📽 Ladies and gentlemen, the role of our future president shall be played by this #bully 💔 #MerylStreep #StillWithHer https://t.co/D8QkCqvvF8
— MichelleTrachtenberg (@RealMichelleT) January 9, 2017