Celebs React to Trump Calling Meryl Streep 'Over-Rated'

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 1:30 pm

So many celebs are speaking out after Donald Trump took to Twitter to call Meryl Streep an “over-rated” actress following her speech at the 2017 Golden Globes.

The legendary actress, who was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the event, called out the President-elect for mocking a disabled reporter and she called it the most memorable performance of the past year.

Donald said that Meryl, a three-time Oscar winner, is “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and suggested that he should not be attacked by someone who does not know him personally.

Celebs like Emmy Rossum, Chelsea Handler, and more have reacted to the future politician’s tweets. Read below.

Click inside to read more tweets from celebs about Donald Trump…

Photos: Getty
