Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 11:17 am

Channing Tatum Posts Photo of Jenna Dewan Wearing Nothing at All in Bed

Channing Tatum Posts Photo of Jenna Dewan Wearing Nothing at All in Bed

Channing Tatum just showed us a view of his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum that he gets to see all the time, but no one else does!

The 36-year-old actor took to social media to post a photo of Jenna, also 36, wearing nothing at all while napping in bed.

“Nap time = The Best Time 😇🙌🙌,” Channing captioned the photo on Instagram.

It’s not clear when Channing took the photo, but he posted it after Jenna stepped out on the red carpet at Golden Globes after parties on Sunday night (January 8).

Click inside to see the slightly NSFW photo…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here