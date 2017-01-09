Chris Hemsworth's Kids Adorably Watch Him Present At Golden Globes 2017!

Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 8:31 am

Chris Hemsworth had to leave his kids at home to present at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards – but that doesn’t mean they didn’t make sure to tune in to cheer on their daddy!

The 33-year-old Thor actor attended the ceremony with his proud date, wife Elsa Pataky, who sat in the audience while he hit the stage with Gal Gadot to present Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language to Elle.

During the show, Elsa‘s half-brother Cristian Prieto took to his Instagram to share an adorable photo of his nieces and nephews – India, Sasha and Tristan Hemsworth – reacting to their dad Chris hitting the stage.

“Watching Papa on TV/ Viendo a papa en la tele! #goldenglobes #littlelegends #lookatpapa @chrishemsworth @elsapatakyconfidential @gal_gadot,” Christian captioned with the post.
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
