Claire Danes Reminisces About Falling In Love With Hubby Hugh Dancy For 'Marie Claire'!

Claire Danes looks absolutely stunning on the cover Marie Claire magazine’s February 2017 issue, on newsstands January 10.

Here’s what the 37-year-old Homeland star had to share with the mag:

On meeting her husband Hugh Dancy and falling in love: “I was very recently single, and I had never been single before, so we were just friends for a while. [Hugh and I] met in Rhode Island when it was at its most audaciously beautiful, in the fall. And there was one day when we were bicycling by the water and it was sparkly and idyllic, and I just had this dumb epiphany, like, I’m really just happy.”

On her role on Homeland: “My goal is always to do something that feels just beyond my reach, and Homeland continues to do that. Every season, they find new ways to scare me. The show is like a diamond that fell from the sky. I’ll always feel slightly bludgeoned by it, but in the best way possible.”

On holding out for meaningful parts, which meant not working for two years: “It was a nightmare. I was in such agony. I had been so stimulated and energized, and I felt really robust and capable and eager. But I couldn’t go back to the ingénue role or the limited secretary-type roles. I wanted to play someone who would move the story forward.”

