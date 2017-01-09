Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 12:31 am

Colin Farrell Took His Mom as His Date to the Golden Globes 2017

Colin Farrell Took His Mom as His Date to the Golden Globes 2017

Colin Farrell took a very special lady to the Golden Globes – his mom!

The 40-year-old actor stepped out at the show with his mom Rita held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Other celebrities on the red carpet included Viggo Mortensen, Michael Keaton and Mel Gibson, who was accompanied by his pregnant girlfriend Rosalind Ross.

During the ceremony, Colin was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his role in The Lobster while Viggo was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama for Captain Fantastic. Meanwhile, Mel was nominated for Best Director for Hacksaw Ridge.

FYI: Colin is wearing Dolce & Gabanna and a Bulgari watch.

Just Jared on Facebook
colin farrell mel gibson golden globes 2017 01
colin farrell mel gibson golden globes 2017 02
colin farrell mel gibson golden globes 2017 03
colin farrell mel gibson golden globes 2017 04
colin farrell mel gibson golden globes 2017 05
colin farrell mel gibson golden globes 2017 06
colin farrell mel gibson golden globes 2017 07
colin farrell mel gibson golden globes 2017 08
colin farrell mel gibson golden globes 2017 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Colin Farrell, Golden Globes, Mel Gibson, Michael Keaton, Rosalind Ross, Viggo Mortensen

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here