Colin Farrell Took His Mom as His Date to the Golden Globes 2017

Colin Farrell took a very special lady to the Golden Globes – his mom!

The 40-year-old actor stepped out at the show with his mom Rita held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Other celebrities on the red carpet included Viggo Mortensen, Michael Keaton and Mel Gibson, who was accompanied by his pregnant girlfriend Rosalind Ross.

During the ceremony, Colin was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his role in The Lobster while Viggo was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama for Captain Fantastic. Meanwhile, Mel was nominated for Best Director for Hacksaw Ridge.

FYI: Colin is wearing Dolce & Gabanna and a Bulgari watch.