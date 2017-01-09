Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 7:02 pm

Debbie Reynolds' Cause of Death Revealed

Debbie Reynolds' Cause of Death Revealed

Debbie Reynolds‘ cause of death has been confirmed after speculation in the media that she died from a stroke on December 28, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away.

The 84-year-old actress passed from an intracerebral hemorrhage, which is essentially a stroke. A blood vessel ruptured and caused bleeding in her brain, TMZ reports. The death certificate also lists hypertension as a cause for the stroke.

Carrie Fisher‘s cause of death is still not official as more tests will need to be done.

Our thoughts are with Carrie and Debbie‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
