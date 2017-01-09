Diane Kruger & Miranda Kerr Bring Their Fashion A-Game to Golden Globes After Party 2017

Miranda Kerr, Diane Kruger, and Malin Akerman look oh-so-chic on the black carpet!

The three celebs hit up the 2017 Golden Globes after party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance at the party were actresses Christina Ricci, Mireille Enos with Tony Goldwyn, and TV personality Maria Menounos.

FYI: Diane is wearing a Nina Ricci dress and Charlotte Olympia clutch. Miranda is wearing an August Getty gown, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Jimmy Choo clutch, and Hearts on Fire jewels. Mireille is wearing a Cristina Pacini dress, Brian Atwood shoes, Serpui clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Malin is wearing a Yanina Couture dress and Edie Parker clutch.