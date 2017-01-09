Donald Trump Calls Meryl Streep 'Excellent' & a 'Fine Person' in Resurfaced Interview

Donald Trump has been slamming Meryl Streep, calling her “the most over-rated actress,” after her powerful speech at the 2017 Golden Globes referenced him.

An old interview from August of 2015 just surfaced, where the 70-year-old President-elect praised Meryl, calling her “excellent,” and a “fine person.”

In the interview, Donald was asked if there are any actresses he loves. “Julia Roberts is terrific, and many others. Meryl Streep is excellent; she’s a fine person, too. The problem is I’ll name three or four or five and then the hundred that I know will be insulted, and I don’t mean to insult them,” Donald told THR.

It looks like Donald has changed his tune.