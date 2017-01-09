Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes Moments Not Seen on TV - Go Inside the Event!

Golden Globes Moments Not Seen on TV - Go Inside the Event!

Celebs React to Trump Calling Meryl Streep 'Over-Rated'

Celebs React to Trump Calling Meryl Streep 'Over-Rated'

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 5:50 pm

Donald Trump Calls Meryl Streep 'Excellent' & a 'Fine Person' in Resurfaced Interview

Donald Trump Calls Meryl Streep 'Excellent' & a 'Fine Person' in Resurfaced Interview

Donald Trump has been slamming Meryl Streep, calling her “the most over-rated actress,” after her powerful speech at the 2017 Golden Globes referenced him.

An old interview from August of 2015 just surfaced, where the 70-year-old President-elect praised Meryl, calling her “excellent,” and a “fine person.”

In the interview, Donald was asked if there are any actresses he loves. “Julia Roberts is terrific, and many others. Meryl Streep is excellent; she’s a fine person, too. The problem is I’ll name three or four or five and then the hundred that I know will be insulted, and I don’t mean to insult them,” Donald told THR.

It looks like Donald has changed his tune.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Meryl Streep

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here