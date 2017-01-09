Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Complete Winners List!

Golden Globes 2017 - Complete Winners List!

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 7:54 am

Donald Trump Fires Back At Meryl Streep For Golden Globes 2017 Speech!

Donald Trump Fires Back At Meryl Streep For Golden Globes 2017 Speech!

Donald Trump is firing back at Meryl Streep after giving an emotional and powerful speech at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

In her speech, the Oscar-winning actress called out Donald‘s behavior and mentioned the disabled reporter Serge F. Kovaleski that he publicly mocked during the election cycle.

Last night, Donald initially admitted he had not yet seen the speech, but he has now taken to his often-used Twitter account to respond with a series of tweets.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” the 70-year-old President-elect tweeted. “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him “groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

Click inside to see Donald Trump’s full response to Meryl Streep’s Globe speech…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Donald Trump, Golden Globes, Meryl Streep

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here