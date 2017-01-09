Donald Trump Fires Back At Meryl Streep For Golden Globes 2017 Speech!

Donald Trump is firing back at Meryl Streep after giving an emotional and powerful speech at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

In her speech, the Oscar-winning actress called out Donald‘s behavior and mentioned the disabled reporter Serge F. Kovaleski that he publicly mocked during the election cycle.

Last night, Donald initially admitted he had not yet seen the speech, but he has now taken to his often-used Twitter account to respond with a series of tweets.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” the 70-year-old President-elect tweeted. “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him “groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

