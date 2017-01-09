Donald Trump Responds to Meryl Streep's Golden Globes 2017 Speech

Meryl Streep gave an emotional and powerful speech at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, which slammed Donald Trump, and he has just responded.

While speaking with the New York Times, the 70-year-old President-elect said he was “not surprised” to be mentioned by “liberal movie people.”

Donald admitted he had not yet seen the speech, so perhaps expect more to come on his often-used Twitter account.

In her speech, Meryl mentioned the disabled reporter Serge F. Kovaleski that he publicly mocked during the election cycle.

“This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Meryl said during her speech.

“I was never mocking anyone. I was calling into question a reporter who had gotten nervous because he had changed his story,” Donald responded. “People keep saying I intended to mock the reporter’s disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing. And remember, Meryl Streep introduced Hillary Clinton at her convention, and a lot of these people supported Hillary.”

“We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars,” Donald continued in his interview with the Times. “All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It’s hard to find a great dress for this inauguration.”