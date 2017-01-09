Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 12:20 pm

Elizabeth Olsen Celebrates Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Golden Globes 2017 Best Supporting Actor Win!

Elizabeth Olsen helped Aaron Taylor-Johnson celebrate his big 2017 Golden Globes win!

While attending NBC Universal’s 2017 Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, the 27-year-old actress met up with her Avengers: Age of Ultron co-star on the red carpet.

Aaron was proudly carrying his Best Supporting Actor award for his work in the movie Nocturnal Animals.

Also in attendance at the parties throughout the night were Ashley Madekwe, Shanina Shaik, Stephanie Corneliussen, Garcelle Beauvais and Shantel VanSanten.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Rupert Sanderson shoes and is carrying a Jimmy Choo clutch. Shanina is wearing a Ralph & Russo gown with Nicole Trunfio jewelry. Shantel is wearing a Rani Zakhem gown.
Credit: Loreen Sarkis; Photos: Getty, Vince Flores/ startraksphoto.com
