Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes Moments Not Seen on TV - Go Inside the Event!

Celebs React to Trump Calling Meryl Streep 'Over-Rated'

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 3:40 pm

Elle Fanning Reveals Nicole Kidman Gave Her the Best Advice

Elle Fanning Reveals Nicole Kidman Gave Her the Best Advice

Elle Fanning takes the cover of Elle UK‘s February 2017 issue, on newsstands tomorrow.

Here’s what the 18-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On limiting her social media presence: “I recently turned my Instagram public on my 18th birthday, but I still don’t post everything I do, and I’m not on Twitter or Facebook. You have to leave a little mystery. With old movie stars, all you saw were rare interviews where they only shared what they wanted to – that’s what made them so interesting. You could separate the characters from the women, so if you watch them on screen you’re not thinking about what they had for breakfast.”

On the best advice she’s been given:Nicole [Kidman] told me, ‘Find your tribe and they’ll always be behind you.’ I like that.”

On selecting friendships: “I’m not someone that has a lot of friends. I see people who have many friends and get really jealous. I have a good core of three or four friends who are really close to me.”

The February issue of ELLE UK is on sale January 10. Visit www.elleuk.com for more content!
Credit: ELLE UK/ Thomas Whiteside
Posted to: Elle Fanning, Magazine

