Elle Fanning Reveals Nicole Kidman Gave Her the Best Advice

Elle Fanning takes the cover of Elle UK‘s February 2017 issue, on newsstands tomorrow.

Here’s what the 18-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On limiting her social media presence: “I recently turned my Instagram public on my 18th birthday, but I still don’t post everything I do, and I’m not on Twitter or Facebook. You have to leave a little mystery. With old movie stars, all you saw were rare interviews where they only shared what they wanted to – that’s what made them so interesting. You could separate the characters from the women, so if you watch them on screen you’re not thinking about what they had for breakfast.”

On the best advice she’s been given: “Nicole [Kidman] told me, ‘Find your tribe and they’ll always be behind you.’ I like that.”

On selecting friendships: “I’m not someone that has a lot of friends. I see people who have many friends and get really jealous. I have a good core of three or four friends who are really close to me.”

