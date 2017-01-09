VIDEO: Emma Stone Had the Most Awkward Hug Moment at the Golden Globes!

In one of the most awkward moments of the 2017 Golden Globes, award winner Emma Stone had a major fail while trying to hug La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

When Damien was announced as the winner of Best Director, Emma went in for the hug, but at the same moment, he went to hug his girlfriend Olivia Hamilton.

You’ve gotta see Emma‘s funny and endearing reaction to the moment, which is made even better thanks to the slo-mo in this video. Watch below!