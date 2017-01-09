Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 2:11 am

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Were So Cute in the Golden Globes Winners Room!

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Were So Cute in the Golden Globes Winners Room!

La La Land co-stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling were both big winners at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 8) and they shared some super cute moments in the press room backstage!

The film broke a record for the most wins by a movie at the Globes after taking home seven awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Emma and Ryan were in celebratory mode with the rest of the movie’s team backstage in the winners room. See all of the adorable pics in the gallery!

FYI: Emma is wearing a Valentino couture gown, Jimmy Choo shoes, Tiffany and Co jewelry, and Valentino clutch. Ryan is wearing a Gucci custom tuxedo and Christian Louboutin shoes.

20+ pictures inside of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in the winners room…

