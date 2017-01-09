Gabrielle Union Reacts to 'Being Mary Jane' Premiering After Barack Obama's Speech

Gabrielle Union is pretty pumped about the the premiere date of the new season of Being Mary Jane!

The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her excitement that season four of her hit BET series will kick off right after President Barack Obama‘s farewell speech.

“When you find out #beingmaryjane is back tomorrow night after President Barack Obama‘s address on BET at 10pm 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾,” she captioned the fun video below.

Regarding her gorgeous dress, she added, “Suck it in… damnit suck it IN… where’s my heavily padded bra… and… there she is 💃🏾#beingmaryjane ❤❤❤.”

Watch Barack‘s speech tomorrow (January 10) at 9pm, and then catch Being Mary Jane at 10pm!

A video posted by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jan 9, 2017 at 6:48pm PST

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Naeem Khan dress.