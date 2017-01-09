Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 10:22 pm

Gabrielle Union Reacts to 'Being Mary Jane' Premiering After Barack Obama's Speech

Gabrielle Union Reacts to 'Being Mary Jane' Premiering After Barack Obama's Speech

Gabrielle Union is pretty pumped about the the premiere date of the new season of Being Mary Jane!

The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her excitement that season four of her hit BET series will kick off right after President Barack Obama‘s farewell speech.

“When you find out #beingmaryjane is back tomorrow night after President Barack Obama‘s address on BET at 10pm 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾,” she captioned the fun video below.

Regarding her gorgeous dress, she added, “Suck it in… damnit suck it IN… where’s my heavily padded bra… and… there she is 💃🏾#beingmaryjane ❤❤❤.”

Watch Barack‘s speech tomorrow (January 10) at 9pm, and then catch Being Mary Jane at 10pm!

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Naeem Khan dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
gabrielle union is excited being mary jane premieres after barack obamas speech 01
gabrielle union is excited being mary jane premieres after barack obamas speech 02
gabrielle union is excited being mary jane premieres after barack obamas speech 03
gabrielle union is excited being mary jane premieres after barack obamas speech 04
gabrielle union is excited being mary jane premieres after barack obamas speech 05

Credit: Bennett Raglin; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gabrielle Union

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here