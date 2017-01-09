Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Complete Winners List!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 12:59 am

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Make One Hot Couple at Golden Globes 2017 After Party!

How gorgeous are Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder!?

The couple arrived looking so chic for the 2017 Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Are you swooning over Ian‘s super sexy scruff!?

Be sure to check out the full coverage of the 2017 Golden Globes if you missed it!

FYI: Nikki is wearing a Naeem Khan dress. Ian is wearing Kenneth Cole with a Buccellati watch and cufflinks.

ian somerhalder nikki reed golden globes after party 2017 01
ian somerhalder nikki reed golden globes after party 2017 02
ian somerhalder nikki reed golden globes after party 2017 03
ian somerhalder nikki reed golden globes after party 2017 04
ian somerhalder nikki reed golden globes after party 2017 05
ian somerhalder nikki reed golden globes after party 2017 06
ian somerhalder nikki reed golden globes after party 2017 07
ian somerhalder nikki reed golden globes after party 2017 08
ian somerhalder nikki reed golden globes after party 2017 09
ian somerhalder nikki reed golden globes after party 2017 10
ian somerhalder nikki reed golden globes after party 2017 11
ian somerhalder nikki reed golden globes after party 2017 12
ian somerhalder nikki reed golden globes after party 2017 13

Photos: Getty
