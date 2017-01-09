ICYMI: The 7 Most Powerful/Tearjerking/Beautiful Speeches of the Golden Globes 2017 -- Watch Now

From Meryl Streep‘s political prose to Ryan Gosling‘s touching gratitude for his family, the speeches were strong at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The best part of the Golden Globes is you never know what you’re going to get. Last night’s speeches gave us a wide range of emotions from the winners — from shock to gratitude to sheer pleasure. And, no surprise, there was a fair share of political poignancy.

Here is a glimpse of our favorite seven speeches from the evening: