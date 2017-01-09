Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 11:21 pm

James Corden Reveals New 'Carpool Karaoke' Guests & Hosts!

James Corden made a big announcement during the CBS portion of the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour!

The 38-year-old Late Late Show host and executive producer of Carpool Karaoke took the stage at the event, which was held at the Langham Hotel on Monday (January 9) in Pasadena, Calif.

James revealed that he is expanding Carpool Karaoke via Apple Music for a 16-episode series that will stream exclusively on the app.

The new series will have a different host for each episode and will also feature non-musical celebs.

Look out for the new series later this year!

Also pictured inside: Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, and other cast and crew members of CBS series’ The Good Fight, Training Day, and Superior Donuts.

Click inside to find out some of the stars who will appear on Carpool Karaoke…

Fans can look forward to watching John Legend and Alicia Keys (with a special appearance from Taraji P. Henson), Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane, Billy Eichner and Metallica, Blake Shelton and Chelsea Handler, Will Smith, and more.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown; Photos: Getty
