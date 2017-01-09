Janelle Monae & Naomie Harris Switch It Up At Golden Globes 2017 Party After Big 'Moonlight' Win!

Moonlight won the top prize at last night’s 2017 Golden Globe Awards!

The film took home the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama, beating out Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion, and Manchester By the Sea, and stars Janelle Monae and Naomie Harris could not be more proud.

“All love and all pride in this house” CONGRATULATIONS to my entire #MOONLIGHT family on receiving last night’s best picture @ the #GoldenGlobes 🙏🏿,” Janelle, 31, captioned with her Instagram post, featuring the whole cast.

Both Janelle and Naomie switched up their red carpet looks to attend InStyle & Warner Bros. Party held following the 2017 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance at the party was xXx: Return of Xander Cage star Deepika Padukone, Constance Wu, Billy Brown, Amaury Nolasco, Ben Robson, Alan Tudyk and his wife Charissa Barton.



FYI: Janelle is wearing an Edition by Georges Chakra strapless jumpsuit. Naomie is wearing a Armani Prive gown paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Deepika is wearing Ralph Lauren Collection gown. Constance is wearing a Marchesa gown, Brian Atwood shoes, Tyler Ellis clutch and jewelry by Irit Designs.