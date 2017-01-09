Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 11:36 am

Jenna Bush Hager Tearfully Apologizes for 'Hidden Fences' Mistake on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Jenna Bush Hager Tearfully Apologizes for 'Hidden Fences' Mistake on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Jenna Bush Hager is speaking out after she was criticized for accidentally calling the movie Hidden Figures by the name “Hidden Fences” during an interview with Pharrell Williams on the 2017 Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

The 35-year-old former First Daughter was one of the red carpet hosts for NBC’s pre-show and her flub was a combination of the movies Hidden Figures and Fences.

Jenna offered a tearful apology on The Today Show on Monday morning (January 9).

“I had an error in the night that I have to apologize for,” Jenna said. “When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, who I adore, I accidentally, in the electricity of the red carpet, which I’ve never done one before… I called Hidden Figures, ‘Hidden Fences.’”

“I’ve seen both movies, I thought they were both brilliant. I’ve interviewed casts from both of the movies. And if I offended people, I am deeply sorry,” Jenna said. “It was a mistake. You all know, I am not perfect. I’m authentic, but a human. And what I didn’t want to do was make anybody feel lesser than who they are.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Jenna Bush Hager, Pharrell Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here