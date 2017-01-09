Jenna Bush Hager Tearfully Apologizes for 'Hidden Fences' Mistake on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Jenna Bush Hager is speaking out after she was criticized for accidentally calling the movie Hidden Figures by the name “Hidden Fences” during an interview with Pharrell Williams on the 2017 Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

The 35-year-old former First Daughter was one of the red carpet hosts for NBC’s pre-show and her flub was a combination of the movies Hidden Figures and Fences.

Jenna offered a tearful apology on The Today Show on Monday morning (January 9).

“I had an error in the night that I have to apologize for,” Jenna said. “When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, who I adore, I accidentally, in the electricity of the red carpet, which I’ve never done one before… I called Hidden Figures, ‘Hidden Fences.’”

“I’ve seen both movies, I thought they were both brilliant. I’ve interviewed casts from both of the movies. And if I offended people, I am deeply sorry,” Jenna said. “It was a mistake. You all know, I am not perfect. I’m authentic, but a human. And what I didn’t want to do was make anybody feel lesser than who they are.”