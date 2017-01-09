Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 10:46 am

Jimmy Fallon Brings Out Stars for His Golden Globes After Party

Jimmy Fallon Brings Out Stars for His Golden Globes After Party

Jimmy Fallon celebrated with his wife Nancy Juvonen and lots of celebrity friends after hosting the 2017 Golden Globe Awards!

The 42-year-old entertainer kicked back to relax at the party held at Delilah on Sunday night (January 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Some of the stars that were in attendance included Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo, Kerry Washington and husband Nnmadi Asomugha, Sienna Miller, Jon Hamm, Elizabeth Banks, Andrew Garfield, and Kaley Cuoco with boyfriend Karl Cook.

See photos of celebs arriving in the gallery!
