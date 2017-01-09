Mon, 09 January 2017 at 3:26 pm
Jimmy Fallon Talks About Faulty Teleprompter Moment at Globes
- Here’s what Jimmy Fallon said about that moment during the Golden Globes when the teleprompter didn’t work – TMZ
- Check out some vintage photos of Meghan Markle – Radar
- This is how Zendaya gets over a breakup - Just Jared Jr
- People were really happy to see Brad Pitt last night – DListed
- Ariel Winter sticks out her booty on Instagram – Hollywood Tuna
- Trump‘s son-in-law is heading to the White House – Towleroad
- Did Miley Cyrus just confirm that she’s already married? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Jimmy Fallon, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet