Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Complete Winners List!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 1:17 am

John Legend's Name Spelled Wrong on Golden Globes 2017 Name Tag

John Legend's Name Spelled Wrong on Golden Globes 2017 Name Tag

John Legend‘s name was spelled wrong on his place card at the 2017 Golden Globes, his wife Chrissy Teigen shared on Twitter!

“Bahahaha loser,” Chrissy captioned the photo on her social media. Check out the photo below – you can see John‘s name is spelled “John Ledgend.”

After the awards show, John and Chrissy hit up one of the 2017 Golden Globes after parties hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif. See all the photos in the gallery below.
Photos: Getty
