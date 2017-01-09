John Travolta, David Schwimmer, & Courtney B. Vance's 'People v. O. J. Simpson' Takes Home Golden Globe

The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story received a huge honor at the Golden Globes tonight!

The cast and crew of the hit FX series had a blast snapping pics at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

John Travolta, David Schwimmer, and Courtney B. Vance were among the cast members who were there to accept the award for Best Miniseries or TV Film.

Also in attendance were John‘s wife Kelly Preston and Courtney‘s wife Angela Bassett.

People v. O. J. Simpson beat out American Crime, The Dresser, The Night Manager, and The Night Of.

Sarah Paulson also won Best Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture for TV for her work on the series.

