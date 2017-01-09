Jon Hamm & Ben Affleck Show Off Their Sexy Beards at Golden Globes 2017!

Jon Hamm and Ben Affleck are two of the sexy men that took the stage during the 2017 Golden Globes held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Both actors opted out of hitting the red carpet before the show, but still took the stage to present awards during the event.

Ben presented the award for Best Director to Damien Chazelle for La La Land – the same award he won back in 2012 for his film Argo.

Also pictured inside: Pierce Brosnan taking the stage during the show.