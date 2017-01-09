Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Complete Winners List!

Golden Globes 2017 - Complete Winners List!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 12:50 am

Jon Hamm & Ben Affleck Show Off Their Sexy Beards at Golden Globes 2017!

Jon Hamm & Ben Affleck Show Off Their Sexy Beards at Golden Globes 2017!

Jon Hamm and Ben Affleck are two of the sexy men that took the stage during the 2017 Golden Globes held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Both actors opted out of hitting the red carpet before the show, but still took the stage to present awards during the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jon Hamm

Ben presented the award for Best Director to Damien Chazelle for La La Land – the same award he won back in 2012 for his film Argo.

Also pictured inside: Pierce Brosnan taking the stage during the show.
Just Jared on Facebook
jon hamm ben affleck show off beards at golden globes 01
jon hamm ben affleck show off beards at golden globes 02
jon hamm ben affleck show off beards at golden globes 03
jon hamm ben affleck show off beards at golden globes 04
jon hamm ben affleck show off beards at golden globes 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Ben Affleck, Golden Globes, Jon Hamm, Pierce Brosnan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here