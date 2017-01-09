Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 12:58 am

Julianne Hough Reunites with BFF Nina Dobrev For InStyle's Golden Globe Party

Julianne Hough and her brother Derek hit the carpet together for the 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe after party on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Dancing With The Stars pros met up with Julianne‘s BFF, actress Nina Dobrev, after she returned from promoting her new movie in Mexico.

If you missed it earlier, the CW president teased a bit about Nina‘s possible return to the CW series. See what he said here!

FYI: Julianne wore a vintage Jenny Packham dress, Jennifer Meyer jewels, Schutz heels and an Edie Parker clutch.

See even more pics of Nina, Julianne and Derek below!
