Julianne Hough Reunites with BFF Nina Dobrev For InStyle's Golden Globe Party

Julianne Hough and her brother Derek hit the carpet together for the 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe after party on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Dancing With The Stars pros met up with Julianne‘s BFF, actress Nina Dobrev, after she returned from promoting her new movie in Mexico.

FYI: Julianne wore a vintage Jenny Packham dress, Jennifer Meyer jewels, Schutz heels and an Edie Parker clutch.

