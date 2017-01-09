Mon, 09 January 2017 at 12:30 am
Justin Theroux & Jake Gyllenhaal Present at Golden Globes 2017
Jake Gyllenhaal and Justin Theroux took the stage separately at the Golden Globes this evening!
Justin and Anna Kendrick presented an award on stage during the show, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif. If you missed it, check out Anna‘s arrival photos, where she worked the red carpet in her stunning dress! Later in the evening, Justin hit up HBO’s after party.
Jake Gyllenhaal also stopped by the show after his long and relaxing vacation in St. Barts!
