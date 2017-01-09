Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 2:45 am

Kaley Cuoco & Jamie Chung Bring Their Significant Others to Golden Globes 2017 Party!

Kaley Cuoco & Jamie Chung Bring Their Significant Others to Golden Globes 2017 Party!

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Karl Cook make such a cute couple!

The 31-year-old Big Bang Theory star and her beau weren’t the only stars to attend the 2017 Golden Globes after party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jamie Chung and her hubby Bryan Greenberg, as well as actresses Emmanuelle Chriqui, Hannah Simone, Adrianne Palicki, and Erika Christensen were also in attendance.

FYI: Jamie is wearing an Amanda Wakeley dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

