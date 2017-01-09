Katie Cassidy & Dove Cameron Party With Amazon After Golden Globes 2017

Katie Cassidy and Dove Cameron are blonde beauties while attending the Amazon Studios Golden Globes Celebration following the 2017 Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday evening (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies were joined inside by Transparent‘s Emily Robinson, Jane the Virgin‘s Yael Grobglas, Jason Ritter, Marin Ireland, and Giovanni Ribisi.

“Celebrating season 4 pickup!” Yael tweeted earlier in the day with some dessert.

FYI: Katie is wearing a Keepsake dress with DSquared2 shoes.

