Mon, 09 January 2017 at 4:40 pm
Kendall & Caitlyn Jenner Had a Dinner Date This Weekend!
It was a dinner date for Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner over the weekend!
The 21-year-old model and 67-year-old reality star met up for a night out at Nobu on Saturday (January 7) in Malibu, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner
The next day, Caitlyn was seen heading to a hardware store – see all the photos in the gallery below!
Meanwhile, Kendall and Kylie Jenner had a huge night last night at the 2017 Golden Globes after party! Check out all the photos from their hot red carpet appearances.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: AKM-GSI Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner
Sponsored Links by ZergNet