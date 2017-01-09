Kendall & Caitlyn Jenner Had a Dinner Date This Weekend!

Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 4:40 pm

It was a dinner date for Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner over the weekend!

The 21-year-old model and 67-year-old reality star met up for a night out at Nobu on Saturday (January 7) in Malibu, Calif.

The next day, Caitlyn was seen heading to a hardware store – see all the photos in the gallery below!

Meanwhile, Kendall and Kylie Jenner had a huge night last night at the 2017 Golden Globes after party! Check out all the photos from their hot red carpet appearances.
