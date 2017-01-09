Kendall & Kylie Jenner Show Off A Lot of Leg at Golden Globes 2017 After Party!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner strike a pose while arriving at Universal, NBC, Focus Features, E! Entertainment 2017 Golden Globes after party on Sunday night (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old model went sexy in a orange silk dress with a thigh-high slit showing off her entire leg.

Kylie arrived in a shimmering silver dress with a similar high-slit.

Also pictured inside: Hailey Baldwin arriving at the 2017 Golden Globes after party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

FYI: Kendall is wearing a Paule KA dress. Hailey is wearing an Elie Saab dress.