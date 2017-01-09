Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Complete Winners List!

Golden Globes 2017 - Complete Winners List!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 2:00 am

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Show Off A Lot of Leg at Golden Globes 2017 After Party!

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Show Off A Lot of Leg at Golden Globes 2017 After Party!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner strike a pose while arriving at Universal, NBC, Focus Features, E! Entertainment 2017 Golden Globes after party on Sunday night (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old model went sexy in a orange silk dress with a thigh-high slit showing off her entire leg.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Kylie arrived in a shimmering silver dress with a similar high-slit.

Also pictured inside: Hailey Baldwin arriving at the 2017 Golden Globes after party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

FYI: Kendall is wearing a Paule KA dress. Hailey is wearing an Elie Saab dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall kylie jenner show off lot of leg 01
kendall kylie jenner show off lot of leg 02
kendall kylie jenner show off lot of leg 03
kendall kylie jenner show off lot of leg 04
kendall kylie jenner show off lot of leg 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes Parties, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here