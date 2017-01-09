Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Complete Winners List!

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 2:52 am

Kim Kardashian Robbery: 16 People Arrested By French Police (Report)

Sixteen people were reportedly arrested in connection with the terrifying gunpoint robbery of Kim Kardashian back in October.

The 36-year-old reality star was tied up and held at gunpoint, and police had been searching for suspects for months.

Five men, who were apparently suspects, were seen fleeing the scene on bikes in surveillance footage from the night of the robbery.

Now, according to Daily Mail, the 16 people were arrested in part due to DNA evidence. There has yet to be an official statement made by French police about any arrests.

Stay tuned as more information is made available.
Photos: Getty
