Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes Moments Not Seen on TV - Go Inside the Event!

Celebs React to Trump Calling Meryl Streep 'Over-Rated'

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 7:25 pm

Kim Kardashian's Parisian Limo Driver Arrested in Connection With Robbery

Kim Kardashian's Parisian Limo Driver Arrested in Connection With Robbery

Kim Kardashian‘s Parisian chauffeur has been arrested in connection to her terrifying gunpoint robbery last year.

The limo driver was one of 16 suspects arrested in connection with the heist, according to US Weekly.

The Kardashian family regularly used the limo company while they were traveling in France and the chauffeur was reportedly the last person to drive Kim before the incident.

Police are currently trying to determine if the driver passed information on to the thieves.

Other suspects were arrested in part due to DNA evidence and an intense investigation process.

