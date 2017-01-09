Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Complete Winners List!

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 3:00 am

Laverne Cox, Hilary Duff, & Jenna Dewan Tatum Look Sexy at Golden Globes 2017 After Party!

Laverne Cox, Hilary Duff, & Jenna Dewan Tatum Look Sexy at Golden Globes 2017 After Party!

Laverne Cox oozes glamour as she arrives at the 2017 Golden Globes After Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Doubt actress was joined at the event by Hilary Duff and Jenna Dewan Tatum.

Other guests at the party included Matt McGorry, Colin Egglesfield, Zoe Lister-Jones, Ashley Hinshaw, and Meagan Good.

FYI: Laverne is wearing a Mikael D dress. Jenna is wearing a Julien MacDonald dress. Hilary is carrying a Lee Savage clutch.

10+ pictures inside of stars arriving at the party…
Photos: Getty
