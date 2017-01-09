Lea Michele & Glen Powell Join 'Scream Queens' Stars at Golden Globes After Parties 2017!

Lea Michele, Glen Powell, and Keke Palmer hit the carpet while attending the InStyle and Warner Bros. party held after the 2017 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Scream Queens stars were joined at the event by fellow co-star Niecy Nash and season one stars Skyler Samuels and Nasim Pedrad.

Lea‘s new bestie Cara Santana was also at the party with her fiance Jesse Metcalfe.

FYI: Lea is wearing an Emanuel Ungaro gown and Harry Winston diamonds. Keke is wearing a Pamella Roland gown and Atelier Swarovski jewelry. Skyler is wearing a Monique Lhuillier gown and an Edie Parker clutch. Cara is wearing a Tadashi Shoji dress and an Emm Kuo clutch.

15+ pictures inside of the Scream Queens stars at the party…