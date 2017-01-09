Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 8:59 am

Leighton Meester & Husband Adam Brody Couple Up at Golden Globes After Party!

Leighton Meester & Husband Adam Brody Couple Up at Golden Globes After Party!

Leighton Meester and her husband Adam Brody rarely make appearances together, so we were so happy to see them having a night on the town at the 2017 Golden Globes After Parties!

The hot couple was seen enjoying the fun at the InStyle and Warner Bros. party held after the show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Leighton also posed for photos with her Making History co-star Adam Pally while stopping by the Fox party. Their series will debut later this year!

FYI: Leighton is wearing a Galvan dress with Sophia Webster shoes while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.
Just Jared on Facebook
leighton meester adam brody golden globes after party 01
leighton meester adam brody golden globes after party 02
leighton meester adam brody golden globes after party 03
leighton meester adam brody golden globes after party 04
leighton meester adam brody golden globes after party 05
leighton meester adam brody golden globes after party 06
leighton meester adam brody golden globes after party 07

Credit: Stefanie Keenan, Vince Flores; Photos: Getty, StartraksPhoto.com
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes Parties, Adam Brody, Adam Pally, Golden Globes, Leighton Meester

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here