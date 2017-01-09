Leighton Meester & Husband Adam Brody Couple Up at Golden Globes After Party!

Leighton Meester and her husband Adam Brody rarely make appearances together, so we were so happy to see them having a night on the town at the 2017 Golden Globes After Parties!

The hot couple was seen enjoying the fun at the InStyle and Warner Bros. party held after the show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Leighton also posed for photos with her Making History co-star Adam Pally while stopping by the Fox party. Their series will debut later this year!

FYI: Leighton is wearing a Galvan dress with Sophia Webster shoes while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.