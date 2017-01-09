Leighton Meester, Sophia Bush, & Minka Kelly Dazzle at Golden Globes 2017 After Party!

Leighton Meester stuns in white as she arrives at the 2017 Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old former Gossip Girl star was joined on the red carpet by fellow actresses Sophia Bush and Minka Kelly.

Other stars spotted arriving at the after party were Mark Duplass and his wife Katie Aselton along with Zoo actor James Wolk.

FYI: Sophia is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress. Leighton is wearing a Galvan dress with Sophia Webster shoes while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.

