Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes Moments Not Seen on TV - Go Inside the Event!

Golden Globes Moments Not Seen on TV - Go Inside the Event!

Celebs React to Trump Calling Meryl Streep 'Over-Rated'

Celebs React to Trump Calling Meryl Streep 'Over-Rated'

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 4:10 pm

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus Get In Some Quality Time!

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus Get In Some Quality Time!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were seen hanging out and grabbing lunch over the weekend!

The engaged couple stepped out for some quality time and stopped and got coffee and food in Malibu, Calif. over the weekend. Liam was spotted out later getting some food solo as well.

We hope Liam and Miley are having a relaxing start to 2017!

Over the weekend, Liam‘s brother Chris Hemsworth and sister-in-law Elsa Pataky attended the 2017 Golden Globes! Be sure to check out their photos on the red carpet if you missed it!
Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus liam hemsworth lunch malibu 01
miley cyrus liam hemsworth lunch malibu 02
miley cyrus liam hemsworth lunch malibu 03
miley cyrus liam hemsworth lunch malibu 04
miley cyrus liam hemsworth lunch malibu 05
miley cyrus liam hemsworth lunch malibu 06
miley cyrus liam hemsworth lunch malibu 07
miley cyrus liam hemsworth lunch malibu 08
miley cyrus liam hemsworth lunch malibu 09
miley cyrus liam hemsworth lunch malibu 10
miley cyrus liam hemsworth lunch malibu 11
miley cyrus liam hemsworth lunch malibu 12
miley cyrus liam hemsworth lunch malibu 13

Photos: FameFlynet
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here