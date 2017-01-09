Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus Get In Some Quality Time!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were seen hanging out and grabbing lunch over the weekend!

The engaged couple stepped out for some quality time and stopped and got coffee and food in Malibu, Calif. over the weekend. Liam was spotted out later getting some food solo as well.

We hope Liam and Miley are having a relaxing start to 2017!

Over the weekend, Liam‘s brother Chris Hemsworth and sister-in-law Elsa Pataky attended the 2017 Golden Globes! Be sure to check out their photos on the red carpet if you missed it!