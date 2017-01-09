Lola Kirke Makes Political Statement at Golden Globes 2017 with 'F--k Paul Ryan' Pin

Lola Kirke made a political statement at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards by wearing a “F–k Paul Ryan” pin on her dress and showing off her unshaved armpits.

The 26-year-old actress was at the event to support her Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle, which was nominates for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Lola spoke on the carpet about why she wore the pin.

Click inside to read Lola Kirke said about the pin…

“Paul Ryan is talking about defunding Planned Parenthood,” Lola told Elle. “I think that, along with a number of other decisions that are being talked about being made by the new administration, is atrocious. As a person with a platform, no matter what size it is, I think it’s important to share your views and maybe elevate people that might agree with you, that maybe won’t feel like they can have the same voice. My body my choice, your body your choice.”

FYI: Lola is wearing an Andrew Gn dress and jewelry by Chopard and Piaget.