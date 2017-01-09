Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 11:05 am

Mandy Moore the Actress Is Not the Same as Mandy Moore the 'La La Land' Choreographer!

Mandy Moore the Actress Is Not the Same as Mandy Moore the 'La La Land' Choreographer!

If you were confused during the 2017 Golden Globes by the La La Land team’s constant mentions of Mandy Moore choreographing the movie, we have the explanation right here.

The singer and actress, currently starring on This Is Us, is a different person than the choreographer who worked on La La Land!

What made it especially confusing at the Golden Globes was that the actress was in the audience and even presented right after one of the mentions of the choreographer!

Mandy the choreographer has worked on So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With the Stars, as well as movies like Silver Linings Playbook, Joy, and American Hustle. She pokes fun at the misunderstandings with her Twitter handle @nopenother and her bio, which says “not the singer.”

Mandy the actress wrote on Twitter about how everyone was confused, even her co-star Milo Ventimiglia!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, La La Land, Mandy Moore

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here