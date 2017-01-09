Mandy Moore the Actress Is Not the Same as Mandy Moore the 'La La Land' Choreographer!

If you were confused during the 2017 Golden Globes by the La La Land team’s constant mentions of Mandy Moore choreographing the movie, we have the explanation right here.

The singer and actress, currently starring on This Is Us, is a different person than the choreographer who worked on La La Land!

What made it especially confusing at the Golden Globes was that the actress was in the audience and even presented right after one of the mentions of the choreographer!

Mandy the choreographer has worked on So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With the Stars, as well as movies like Silver Linings Playbook, Joy, and American Hustle. She pokes fun at the misunderstandings with her Twitter handle @nopenother and her bio, which says “not the singer.”

Mandy the actress wrote on Twitter about how everyone was confused, even her co-star Milo Ventimiglia!