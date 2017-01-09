Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes Moments Not Seen on TV - Go Inside the Event!

Celebs React to Trump Calling Meryl Streep 'Over-Rated'

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 2:02 pm

Millie Bobby Brown's First Sleepover with BFF Maddie Ziegler Didn't Go as Planned!

Millie Bobby Brown's First Sleepover with BFF Maddie Ziegler Didn't Go as Planned!

Millie Bobby Brown makes her very first appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today!

During the show, the 12-year-old Stranger Things star spoke about her first sleepover with her best friend, dancer Maddie Ziegler.

“She is my best friend, actually — we are very, very good friends. We’ve only known each other for about five months now, and the first time I met her — you know, I am such a big fan of Dance Moms and her in general, she’s so inspiring to me — and so when I met her, obviously I started crying,” Millie told Ellen.

“So I go over and at like 3:00 in the morning the fire alarm comes on and we all had to get rushed out of her apartment building!” Millie continued. “And I’m crying, cause I’m like, ‘My first sleepover is ruined!’ And so we’ve been through a lot: fire alarms, The Grove … we’re really good friends and we text each other every day.”

Watch the whole interview below!
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
