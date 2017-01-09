Natalia Dyer Parties With 'Stranger Things' Co-Stars Charlie Heaton & Finn Wolfhard After Golden Globes 2017

The cast of Stranger Things hit the carpet together at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Party following the 2017 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday night (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Finn Wolfhard mingled inside with their co-star Joe Keery, as well as Thomas Barbusca and Maya Henry.

In case you didn’t know, the hit Netflix sci-fi show was nominated for Best Television Series – Drama that evening, but lost out to The Crown, also on Netflix.

