Paris Jackson & Sofia Richie Meet Up for Golden Globes After Party 2017

Paris Jackson stepped out in style for the 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 18-year-old is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, and she’s not frequently seen on the red carpet.

Paris met up with model Sofia Richie at the party. Also in attendance at after parties were model Chanel Iman, and actress Nicola Peltz with her actor brother Will.

FYI: Paris is wearing Tadashi Shoji.

15+ pictures inside of Sofia Richie and Paris Jackson at the event…