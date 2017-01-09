Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Rocky's Sylvester Stallone & Carl Weathers Reunite to Present Final Award at Golden Globes 2017!

Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers hit the stage together to present at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The former Rocky co-stars were the final presenters of the night to hand out the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama. They presented the award to the movie Moonlight.

It was a big night for Sylvester as his three daughters – Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet – were Miss Golden Globe as a trio.

“A nice ‘peaceful and tranquil’ morning as the girls head off to prepare for the Golden Globes presentation tonight!” Sly captioned the below Instagram video before the show.
