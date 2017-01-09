Ronda Rousey Breaks Social Media Silence After UFC 207 Loss

Ronda Rousey has broken her social media silence after her devastating defeat to Amanda Nunes at the UFC fight last month. The fight lasted 48 seconds before Ronda was knocked out of the competition.

The 29-year-old fighter took to Instagram to share an inspirational quote from author J.K. Rowling.

“And so rock bottom became the foundation on which I rebuilt my life,” the quote read on her social media.

Ronda has kept largely out of the spotlight since the fight.