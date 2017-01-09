Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes Moments Not Seen on TV - Go Inside the Event!

Golden Globes Moments Not Seen on TV - Go Inside the Event!

Celebs React to Trump Calling Meryl Streep 'Over-Rated'

Celebs React to Trump Calling Meryl Streep 'Over-Rated'

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 7:32 pm

Ronda Rousey Breaks Social Media Silence After UFC 207 Loss

Ronda Rousey Breaks Social Media Silence After UFC 207 Loss

Ronda Rousey has broken her social media silence after her devastating defeat to Amanda Nunes at the UFC fight last month. The fight lasted 48 seconds before Ronda was knocked out of the competition.

The 29-year-old fighter took to Instagram to share an inspirational quote from author J.K. Rowling.

“And so rock bottom became the foundation on which I rebuilt my life,” the quote read on her social media.

Ronda has kept largely out of the spotlight since the fight.

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ronda Rousey

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here