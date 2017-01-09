Rumer & Scout Willis Sister Up For Golden Globes 2017 After Parties!

Rumer and Scout Willis make the ultimate sister duo while hitting the carpet together at FOX and FX’s 2017 Golden Globe Awards After Party held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two ladies were joined at the event by New Girl star Max Greenfield and his wife Tess Sanchez, American Horror Story‘s Cheyenne Jackson and Cuba Gooding Jr., Tyrant‘s Moran Atias, Lucifer‘s Aimee Garcia and Salem‘s Janet Montgomery.

Also in attendance at the party was screenwriter-director Ryan Murphy, who brought along his Golden Globe award for Best Miniseries or TV Film for The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

People v. O. J. Simpson beat out American Crime, The Dresser, The Night Manager, and The Night Of.

FYI: Rumer is carrying a Edie Parker clutch. Moran is wearing a Jenny Packham gown paired with a Tyler Ellis clutch, Brian Atwood shoes and Lorraine Schwarts jewels.