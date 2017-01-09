Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 11:35 am

Sarah Hyland & Dominic Sherwood Couple Up For Golden Globes 2017 After-Party

Sarah Hyland & Dominic Sherwood Couple Up For Golden Globes 2017 After-Party

Sarah Hyland keeps close to boyfriend Dominic Sherwood while attending the Warner Bros. & InStyle After-Party following the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The cute couple was joined inside by his Shadowhunters co-star Katherine McNamara, as well as Skylar Astin, Greer Grammer, and Marie Avgeropoulos.

“When Clary met Clary… So glad we finally met @lilyjcollins! #GoldenGlobes,” Kat captioned an Instagram selfie with Lily Collins, who played her Shadowhunters character Clary in The Mortal Instruments movie.

FYI: Kat is wearing Red Valentino with Christian Louboutin shoes.

